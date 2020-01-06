AUTOPSY DOCTOR: NO PROOF EPSTEIN DIED IN HIS CELL — INJURIES SHOW FIGHT, STRUGGLE BEFORE DEATH

Dr Michael Baden, who was hired by Epstein’s brother to investigate the death and was present during the autopsy, said there was no image taken of the 66-year-old inside his cell.

He said that without that photo it was difficult to determine Epstein’s cause of death and said the official ruling was ‘premature judgment’.

Dr Baden believes the forensic evidence released so far in Epstein’s death points more to murder and strangulation rather than suicide.

In Sept 2019, True Pundit broke a story entitled: Epstein Did Not Die in His Prison Cell: FEDS which quoted federal officials:

Jeffrey Epstein was removed from his prison cell to another part of the Metropolitan Correctional Center hours before his death, casting serious doubt about the narrative surrounding the pedophile’s reported suicide, federal law enforcement sources said.

The shocking revelations, if true, shatter the Justice Department’s narrative that Epstein hung himself in his cell with a prison bed sheet.



Now months later. Baden points out the noose found in Epstein’s cell did not appear to have any blood on it despite the image from his autopsy showing a wound around his neck.

Further damage on his body includes contusions on both wrists, muscle hemorrhaging on his shoulder, abrasion on his left arm, a cut on his lip, and burst capillaries on his face, mouth and eyes. Defensive wounds. Epstein was strangled to death with a wire—he didn’t kill himself. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 6, 2020

Dr Baden said the wound across Epstein’s neck was more common with someone who has been strangled with a wire instead of a hanging. Epstein also suffered injuries to his hands, shoulders and had contusions — all injuries consistent with a physical, defensive struggle before his death.

He said that in most hangings, it was common for the ligature to slide up towards the jaw bone and not rest in the middle of one’s neck.

He also pointed to the multiple fractures Epstein sustained in his neck.

Epstein’s autopsy report found his neck had been broken in several places, including the hyoid bone located near the Adam’s apple.

Forensic experts have previously said that breakages to that specific bone could occur when people hanged themselves but were more commonly seen in victims who had been strangled.

The millionaire pedophile’s death at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center – while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges – was officially ruled as a suicide by hanging

‘I have never seen three fractures like this in a suicidal hanging,’ Dr Baden told 60 Minutes.

‘Going over a thousand jail hangings, suicides in the New York City state prisons over the past 40–50 years, no one had three fractures.’

Dr Baden said the injuries on his body also showed contusions on both wrists, muscle hemorrhaging in his left shoulder and an abrasion of his left arm.

Epstein also had a cut on his lip and burst capillaries on his face, mouth and eyes, according to the autopsy. READ MORE: