Auto Executive Reveals ‘The Main Person Responsible’ for Growing US Economy (VIDEO)

The economy under President Donald Trump has been experiencing highs not seen in 17 years, and the December signing of the GOP tax reform bill has continued to lift the hopes of business executives such as Carlos Ghosn, the Chairman of the Board of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Ghosn joined “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Trish Regan to discuss the economic impact of the recently signed GOP tax reform bill.

“As a businessperson, I just applaud this economy,” Ghosn said.

He then praised Trump and his policies, stating that “You need to give this president the merit of being the main person responsible for the economy.” – READ MORE

Fiat Chrysler will make Ram trucks in Michigan instead of Mexico beginning in 2020, and the company says this will mean 2,500 extra jobs at the plant in Warren, Detroit’s largest suburb.

While this isn’t the first bit of good economic news in the wake of big corporate tax cuts Republicans just passed, it’s the one that cheers us the most, because it best reflects the way lower corporate taxes work.

The key is not bigger profits but increased competitiveness.

Lower corporate taxes will lead to higher pay, but the barrage of year-end bonuses major employers announced led to an oversimplified understanding of the economics here. The simplistic story — that with lower tax rates, corporations will have more money, and they’ll pass along some of that money to workers — is a tale of “trickle-down” economics, which is a term of abuse used by the Left against free enterprise.

Unfortunately, many Republicans tell this simplistic story, too, because it’s easy to tell and understand. “The whole purpose of the tax cut act was to put more money in companies,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin oddly said in a White House briefing last week.- READ MORE

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon once said President Donald Trump would be a one-term president. Now, he’s not so sure Democrats have a chance in 2020.

Dimon spoke to Fox Business this week about the issue and said he regrets those comments about Trump. But he’s not too confident about the Democrats, either:

“The thing about the Democrats is they will not have a chance, in my opinion. They don’t have a strong centrist, pro-business, pro-free enterprise person. The American public is not clamoring for more government. They were angry about the Great Recession, they blamed banks, they blamed Washington, but they’re also angry about the bureaucracy.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump’s tax bill has already made a difference for many Americans. Comcast, AT&T, and Fifth Third Bancorp are just some of the companies that added a $1,000 bonus to their employees’ paychecks.

According to the U.S. Department of Treasury, the majority of Americans should expect to see an increase in their take-home pay this year, too.

On Thursday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin talked about the new withholding tables from the IRS.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the government expects about 90 percent of workers to see an increase in their take-home pay – READ MORE