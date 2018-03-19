Authorities Wanted Parkland Shooter Institutionalized Before Massacre, Never Acted

Shocking new details about the gunman who shot up Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were released on Sunday, and it was revealed that officials from the school and a sheriff’s deputy recommended that he be forcibly committed to a psychiatric facility two years before his rampage:

The documents, which are part of [the gunman]’s criminal case in the shooting, show that he had written the word “kill” in a notebook, told a classmate that he wanted to buy a gun and use it, and had cut his arm supposedly in anger because he had broken up with a girlfriend. He also told another student he had drunk gasoline and was throwing up. Calls had even been made to the FBI about the possibility of [the gunman] using a gun at school…

…[the gunman]’s mother Lynda is quoted as saying she had fresh concerns about her son’s mental state after he punched holes in a wall at their home in Parkland. The clinicians at Henderson came to the home for interviews and said [the gunman] admitted punching the wall but said he did so because he was upset at a breakup with his girlfriend…

…the documents say [the gunman] “reports that he cut his arms 3-4 weeks ago and states that this is the only time he has ever cut. [the gunman] states that he cut because he was lonely, states that he had broken up with his girlfriend and reports that his grades had fallen. – READ MORE

