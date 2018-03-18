Authorities respond to two explosions in Austin, injuries reported

Officials are responding to multiple reported explosions in southwest Austin Sunday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported the first call just after 8:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Eagle Feather Drive, near Southwest Parkway and the MoPac/U.S. 290 interchange.

Multiple #ATCEMS assets responding to an unconfirmed report of an Explosion at 4721 Eagle Feather Dr (20:32); Initial unconfirmed reports of 6 patients “on the ground”. Assets still responding More to Follow… — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018

Officials said initial, unconfirmed reports indicated as many as 6 patients; medics are working the scene at this time. At least two patients have been identified by medics at the scene and are being prepared for transport to a nearby hospital. – READ MORE

EARLIER SUNDAY: Authorities continue to chase hundreds of leads in an effort to find the person responsible for three package bombs that have rocked Austin, Texas, this month, killing two and injuring two others.

The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible was increased to a total of $115,000, authorities announced Sunday. The FBI, the ATF and the Austin Police Department are now offering $100,000 for information in addition to $15,000 previously offered by Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.

All the victims have been African-American or Hispanic, leading people of color in the community to feel threatened. Police have not yet discovered a motive, but have not ruled out the possibility the bombs could be hate crimes.

“We believe that the recent explosive incidents that have occurred in the city of Austin were meant to send a message,” Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said in a news conference on Sunday. – READ MORE

