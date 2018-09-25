Author Of Report On New Kavanaugh Allegation: Accuser Only Came Forward Because ‘Democrats Came Looking’

The second allegation, that Kavanaugh allegedly exposed himself to a co-ed while at a booze-filled college party the report’s co-author Ronan Farrow told George Stephanopoulos Monday, only came to light “because Senate Democrats came looking for this claim.”

“In her initial conversations with The New Yorker, she was reluctant to characterize Kavanaugh’s role in the alleged incident with certainty,” Farrow and Jane Mayer reported for The New Yorker on Sunday. “After six days of carefully assessing her memories and consulting with her attorney, [Deborah] Ramirez said that she felt confident enough of her recollections to say that she remembers Kavanaugh had exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away.”

"This jumped out at me," said Stephanopoulos. "You said at first she wasn't sure if this was Kavanaugh last week, and you write after six days of carefully assessing her memories and consulting with her attorneys she did become confident that it was him."