Author Demanded Shrinking Population, Opposes Trump Wall That Would Shrink Population

The author of the apocalyptic 1968 book “The Population Bomb” that called for population control policies joined other scientists in criticizing President Donald Trump’s plans for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Biologist Paul Ehrlich, who once called for the U.S. government to take “whatever steps are necessary to establish a reasonable population size,” joined more than 2,500 scientists in claiming a border wall would “threaten some of the continent’s most biologically diverse regions.”

“As climate change and increasingly warm, dry conditions redistribute resources and shift habitats in the borderlands, the wall may prevent some populations from tracking these changes,” reads the paper Ehrlich and others signed.

While the article does not explicitly oppose Trump’s border wall plans, its lead author told Earther the sheer number of signatories is a “validation of how disastrous the wall would be.”

The paper calls on Congress and the administration to take steps to minimize any environmental damage from the wall, including not allowing officials to waive environmental reviews. – READ MORE

On Wednesday, voting along party lines, the House Appropriations Committee voted 29-22 to approve the Homeland Security appropriations bill, which includes $5 billion in funding for the border wall President Trump wants to build along the southern border of the United States.

The $5 billion figure was a step up from the $1.6 billion in funding in the Senate’s version of the bill; that amount was only sufficient to reinforce existing barriers. But the $5 billion figure could fund 200 miles of a border wall. Democrats tried to block or redesignate the $5 billion.

As The Washington Times reported, the bill includes $51.4 billion in base discretionary spending for DHS and an additional $6.7 billion for disaster relief, The Hill added that the bill includes $7.2 billion funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), funds for hiring 400 new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and $1.9 billion for cyber security efforts.. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1