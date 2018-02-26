Austria’s Kurz Slams Merkel for Linking EU Funding to Migrant Quotas

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has opposed German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s proposal to link European Union funding to migrant quotas, arguing for stronger borders instead of migrant redistribution.

The Austrian leader slammed Mrs Merkel, saying that while in principle he understands the conditions for European Union aid, “I would just ask, not only to constantly focus on refugees,” Die Welt reports.

Kurz argued that the main focus of the EU should be to strengthen the external borders of the political bloc to stop illegal mass migration, rather than just look at redistributing migrants once they enter.

The remarks strengthen Kurz’s previous opposition to the European Union’s migrant quota system which has been totally rejected by countries like Hungary and Poland who have refused to take part in it. – READ MORE

