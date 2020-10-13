Australian Media Finally Calls Out Davos “Great Reset” Agenda

This week, Sky News Australia contributor and former Australian Senator Cory Bernardi, tore open the debate on COVID after calling out a globalist agenda which few in mainstream media have dared to mention so far.

Since lockdowns began in March of 2020, few have challenged the government rationale for voluntarily imploding their economies and destroying communities and societies – based on a guess that coronavirus might kill tens of millions of citizens.

However, Bernardi believes that the COVID-19 pandemic hysteria is being used as the Trojan horse for a globalist agenda hatched out of the World Economic Forum in Davos. It’s called The Great Reset, and its designed by elite billionaires supposedly to bring about ‘social and economic change.’

“There is something unusual about the continuing pandemic panic,” said Bernardi. “Medical experts now acknowledge that lockdowns don’t work… Now none of that makes any sense until you open your mind to consider if there is another agenda at work.”

According to technocrat, Klaus Schwab, founder and Chairman of the World Economic Forum, “COVID 19 cases have shown us that our old systems are not fit anymore for the 21st century, it has laid bare a fundamental lack of social cohesion, fairness, inclusion and equality.” – READ MORE

