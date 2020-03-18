Australian Infectious Disease Expert: We May Have A ‘Cure’ For Coronavirus

According to infectious disease experts at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia, they may have found a treatment that could possibly eliminate the coronavirus.

“University of Queensland Centre for Clinical Research director Professor David Paterson told news.com.au today they have seen two drugs used to treat other conditions wipe out the virus in test tubes,” News.com.au reported Monday.

The two medications Paterson referred to are Chloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, and HIV-suppressing combination lopinavir/ritonavir. Paterson told the outlet that it seemed reasonable to call the drugs “a treatment or a cure … It’s a potentially effective treatment. Patients would end up with no viable coronavirus in their system at all after the end of therapy.”

Paterson, who also works as an infectious disease physician at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, said one of the drugs, given to some of the first victims of COVID-19 in Australia, resulted in the “disappearance of the virus” and complete recovery. – READ MORE

