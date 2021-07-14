Australian Government’s Vaccination Commercial Meets With Heavy Public Backlash

The federal government’s $41 million (US$ 30.7 million) nationwide “Arm Yourself” campaign, to encourage Australians to get vaccinated with a COVID-19 jab has come under intense criticism after members of the public took to the social media platform Twitter to vent their frustration.

The 30-second commercial, which aired on Sydney television on Sunday, features a young woman on a ventilator struggling to breathe as her heart monitor beeps, with the message: “COVID-19 can affect anyone. Stay home. Get tested. Book your vaccination.”

“This ad should be immediately taken off air,” adjunct professor Bill Bowtell wrote in a post on Twitter. Bowtell is a strategic health consultant at the University of NSW and worked on the now famous 1987 Grim Reaper HIV/AIDS campaign in Australia.

“Today in Sydney, a young girl with COVID—about the same age as the actor in the ad—is on a ventilator fighting for her life. This insensitive ad can only distress her family and friends. It is misconceived in every way,” Professor Bowtell wrote.

Health workers who work with patients in intensive care units (ICU) have also said the images shown inaccurately portray how patients would be treated in ICU.

“My ICU and respiratory colleagues would not let someone suffer like that before they intervened,” said Dr. Sonia Fullerton, a Melbourne-based palliative care physician, in another post on Twitter. – READ MORE

