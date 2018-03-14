Austin package bombs made with ‘certain level of skill’; residents keep cautious eye on deliveries

The three package bombs left on Austin, Texas doorsteps in recent weeks were constructed with a “certain level of skill,” the city’s police chief said Tuesday, as the dragnet continued for the mysterious porch bomber whose devices have already killed two and severely injured two others.

As residents in the Texas capital prepared to cautiously fetch their mail on Tuesday, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley again preached vigilance, and told “FOX & friends” that officials from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives worked into the night to collect evidence from the two most recent blasts.

“What we do know is that the individual or individuals involved in this, these suspects, they do have a certain level of skill to be able to construct a device like this and then deliver that device to your target without having it explode, either during construction, or during delivery, does take a certain level of sophistication,” Manley said.

The first of Monday’s explosions occurred around 6:44 a.m. when a 17-year-old male carried a package into his kitchen, where it exploded upon being opened, killing the teen and wounding a 40-year-old woman, both of them African-Americans.

Hours later, and just minutes after officials finished a news conference on the first blast, authorities were called to the scene of another explosion also triggered by the opening of a package. The second blast wounded a 75-year-old Hispanic woman, who was taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Both of those explosions are thought to be linked to a March 2 blast that killed a black man. With all the victims of the blasts so far being minorities, investigators are looking into whether race is a factor. However, officials backed off initial suggestions that hate crimes could be a core cause. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1