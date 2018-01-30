Aussie PM Applauds Trump Leadership, Says Economic Reforms Benefiting the World

U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax cuts combined with reforms in corporate regulation are benefiting the global economy, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.

Mr. Turnbull pointed to the International Monetary Fund’s strong predictions of global economic growth in the wake of the Trump tax cuts as testament to his economic drive.

Speaking during a radio interview, Mr. Turnbull happily declared: “Donald Trump is delivering on economic leadership, that’s for sure” before outlining his own close personal relationship with the president.

“You’ve only got to look at the IMF to see they regard the American tax cuts as being very pro-growth,” he said. “And, of course, because the US is such a big part of the global economy, that has lifted global growth forecasts as well.

“You get plenty of criticism in public life, I think you’ve got to expect it, I’m sure he expected it,” he said. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump’s economic policies not only represent a sharp break from his predecessor, but they are working, economic analyst and political commentator Larry Kudlow said Monday.

Speaking on “The Laura Ingraham Show,” Kudlow said Democrats are upset because they do not want to admit that Trump’s policies of lower taxes and fewer regulations are pushing the economy forward.

“He’s ending [Barack] Obama’s war on business, and he’s reopening the door to capitalism,” he told guest host Raymond Arroyo on the program. “That’s what he’s doing. And all these people on the Left and various Trump critics, they see it. They just hate to acknowledge it, because he’s so right, judging from the performance.”

The centerpiece of Trump’s economic agenda is the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which he signed into law last month. But critics seized on a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Monday indicating that despite a wave of announcements by companies about pay raises and bonuses to their employees, only 2 percent of Americans had gotten such a benefit as a result of the tax cut. – READ MORE