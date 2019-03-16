Aunt Becky Booted From ‘Fuller House’ For College Bribery Scandal

Page Six reports that Netflix has removed Aunt Becky from “Fuller House,” the spin-off to the ’90s sitcom “Full House” that made stars of John Stamos and the Olsen twins. “The streaming service has booted actress Lori Loughlin from her role in ‘Fuller House‘ in the wake of this week’s college admissions scandal,” reports the outlet.

According to TMZ, a “well-placed production” source said that Aunt Becky will not be written into the fifth season of “Fuller House.”

Loughlin being dropped from the iconic show that catapulted her to success comes one day after the Hallmark channel announced she would no longer be a featured talent.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” Hallmark Channel’s parent-company Crown Media said in a statement to Fox News. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin, including ‘Garage Sale Mysteries,’ an independent third-party production. We are evaluating all creative options related to ‘When Calls the Heart’ series.” – READ MORE