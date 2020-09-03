August Shatters Another Gun Sales Record

August 2020 saw more gun sales than any other August on record as Americans continue to rush to gun stores at a record pace.

A Washington Free Beacon analysis of FBI data released on Tuesday found a 57 percent increase in sales compared to August 2019. There were at least 1.6 million sales in August 2020. Only two previous Augusts had broken a million sales, though limitations in FBI reporting means that not every gun sale is captured in the data. August represents the sixth month in a row to set a new sales record with March seeing the most gun sales of any month in the history of the FBI background check system.

Sales thus far in 2020 have soared past previous years. Sales through the first eight months of the year are up 43 percent over the previous record.

“In 15 years of teaching firearm safety, I have never seen a higher level of interest in guns,” Rick Ector, a Detroit-based firearms instructor, told the Washington Free Beacon. “I do not need to advertise, and my phone is constantly ringing.” – READ MORE

