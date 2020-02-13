Audio: Mike Bloomberg Tells Aspen Elites ‘All the Crime’ Is in Minority Areas; ‘Throw Them Against the Wall and Frisk Them’

Mike Bloomberg, the former Mayor of New York City running for the Democratic presidential nomination, is under fire for a resurfaced audio tape where the progressive politician defended his strategy of aggressively policing minority neighborhoods in a 2015 speech to the Aspen Institute.

Breitbart News reported the speech at the time, in which Bloomberg pushed the idea of cities taking the initiative on instituting and enforcing the gun bans.

Omg! Leaked audio of Mike Bloomberg talking about the high crime rates among urban minorities. “And the way to get the guns out of the kids hands is to throw them up against the wall and frisk them” #BloombergIsARacist pic.twitter.com/MkONUhQQpX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 11, 2020

The Aspen Times quoted Bloomberg as saying: “Cities need to get guns out of … hands” of individuals who are “male, minority, and between the ages of 15 and 25.”

The full audio of the speech further revealed the racially-charged tone of Bloomberg’s comments, wherein he bluntly said of young minorities, “throw them against the wall and frisk them,” and admitted “we put all the cops in minority neighborhoods…. ecause that’s where all the crime is.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --