Attorneys for FBI RAT’S limo company claim deadly crash was caused by an ‘Act of God’

In an answer to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of one of the victims of the deadly Schoharie limousine crash, civil defense attorneys for Naman and Shahed Hussain and Prestige Limousine say they were not negligent or responsible for the crash.

Elizabeth Grogan, an attorney for Wilson, Elser, Moskowitz, Edelman & Dicker, the firm representing the insurance company for Prestige Limousine, wrote in a legal response to the lawsuit that the crash was caused by an ‘Act of God,’ and her clients are not at fault.

“Any and all risks, hazards, defects and dangers alleged are of an open, obvious and apparent nature and were known or should have been known to the plaintiffs,” according to the document.

