Attorney Gregg Jarrett Calls Out Liar Comey After Carter Page FISA Warrant Docs Confirm FBI Misled Courts

The new FISA warrant docs confirm the FBI relied almost entirely on Hillary’s phony dossier to obtain a warrant, contradicting Comey’s previous statements that the dossier was not a critical part of it.

Comey said rather, it was “a part of a broader mosaic of facts that were laid before the FISA judge to obtain a FISA warrant,” and “there was a significant amount of additional material about Page and why there was probable cause to believe he was an agent of a foreign power.”

Gregg Jarrett wasn’t having it and called out Comey the liar.

Jarrett called Comey’s statements “demonstrably untrue.”- READ MORE

Now, fellow FBI employee Lisa Page may have a chance to play good cop and take a much more cooperative route.

The government attorney who was having an affair with the married Strzok was on the receiving end of many of his anti-Trump text messages and had an inside view into potentially widespread bias and political scheming within the bureau.

Experts including Chris Farrell of Judicial Watch believe Page may be willing to cut a deal that gives her leeway to unload the truth about what went on behind the FBI’s doors.

“Well, I think Page has the opportunity to become the anti-Strzok,” Farrell explained during a Monday appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

“She’s going to look for an immunity deal, or at least being treated as a cooperating witness,” the legal expert continued. – READ MORE

