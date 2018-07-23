Attorney Gregg Jarrett Calls Out Liar Comey After Carter Page FISA Warrant Docs Confirm FBI Misled Courts

The new FISA warrant docs confirm the FBI relied almost entirely on Hillary’s phony dossier to obtain a warrant, contradicting Comey’s previous statements that the dossier was not a critical part of it.

Comey said rather, it was “a part of a broader mosaic of facts that were laid before the FISA judge to obtain a FISA warrant,” and “there was a significant amount of additional material about Page and why there was probable cause to believe he was an agent of a foreign power.”

Gregg Jarrett wasn’t having it and called out Comey the liar.

Newly released documents prove that Comey’s FBI and the DOJ relied almost entirely on the phony and unverified anti-Trump “dossier” to gain warrants to wiretap Trump campaign associate. The “dossier”, paid for by Clinton & Democrats, was about 95% of the application to spy! — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) July 22, 2018

I spend an entire chapter laying out this same evidence in my book, “The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme To Clear Hillary Clinton And Frame Donald Trump”. The book comes out this Tuesday. These new documents corroborate what is in the book. I hope you’ll read it. — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) July 22, 2018

Comey has NOT been telling the truth. He pretended the “dossier” was only a minor part of the warrant application that he signed to wiretap, claiming it was NOT a “critical part of it” and there was a “significant amount of additional material.” Demonstrably untrue. — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) July 22, 2018

Jarrett called Comey’s statements “demonstrably untrue.”- READ MORE

Now, fellow FBI employee Lisa Page may have a chance to play good cop and take a much more cooperative route.

The government attorney who was having an affair with the married Strzok was on the receiving end of many of his anti-Trump text messages and had an inside view into potentially widespread bias and political scheming within the bureau.

Experts including Chris Farrell of Judicial Watch believe Page may be willing to cut a deal that gives her leeway to unload the truth about what went on behind the FBI’s doors.

“Well, I think Page has the opportunity to become the anti-Strzok,” Farrell explained during a Monday appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

“She’s going to look for an immunity deal, or at least being treated as a cooperating witness,” the legal expert continued. – READ MORE

