Attorney General Jeff Sessions: Trump, DOJ taking steps to make Americans safer after school shootings

No child should have to fear going to school or walking the neighborhood streets. And yet, we know that many children and their parents do live in fear, in part because of a string of cowardly and barbaric school shootings in recent years.

Just last month, the American people were shocked and horrified by the vicious murder of 17 innocent students and educators in Parkland, Florida.

Fortunately, we have a law-and-order president who is determined to make America safer. President Trump and his administration are moving swiftly and taking action.

The Department of Justice will provide $1 million in emergency funding to Florida law enforcement agencies in Broward County and other jurisdictions that assisted with the response and investigation of the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

We have a law-and-order president who is determined to make America safer. President Trump and his administration are moving swiftly and taking action.

