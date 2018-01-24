Attorney General Jeff Sessions Is ‘Not Up To’ His Job, Former Prosecutor Says

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his “prissy” deputy are not up to their jobs, a former federal prosecutor said Tuesday on “The Laura Ingraham Show.”

Conservatives have grown increasingly frustrated with Sessions amid cascading revelations about highly questionable conduct within the FBI during and after the 2016 presidential campaign concerning the two major candidates, President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Joseph diGenova, who served as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia while Sessions held the same post in Mobile, Alabama, under President Ronald Reagan, blistered his former colleague. He also blasted Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“These two guys are in their jobs at a very important time in history, and they’re not up to it,” diGenova told Ingraham’s radio audience.

The outspoken diGenova spared no one in the brewing scandal that has featured investigators with pronounced bias against Trump and lost text messages. The former prosecutor said the White House’s “horrible, horrible personnel department” erred in following the recommendation of former President George W. Bush veterans in hiring Christopher Wray as FBI director.

DiGenova said it is mystifying Wray has not cleaned house at the bureau, refusing even to fire Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, whom conservatives view with increasing skepticism because he participated in the investigation of Clinton’s mishandling of classified information. – READ MORE

Maybe FBI Director Christopher Wray is part of the Swamp after all?

Or maybe this story is part of an Op.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions — at the public urging of President Donald Trump — has been pressuring FBI Director Christopher Wray to fire Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, but Wray threatened to resign if McCabe was removed, according to three sources with direct knowledge. Wray’s resignation under those circumstances would have created a media firestorm. The White House — understandably gun-shy after the Comey debacle — didn’t want that scene, so McCabe remains.

Sessions told White House Counsel Don McGahn about how upset Wray was about the pressure on him to fire McCabe, and McGahn told Sessions this issue wasn’t worth losing the FBI Director over, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Why it matters: Trump started his presidency by pressuring one FBI Director (before canning him), and then began pressuring another (this time wanting his deputy canned). This much meddling with the FBI for this long is not normal.