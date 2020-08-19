Attorney For Ex-Minneapolis Police Officer: George Floyd ‘Overdosed On Fentanyl’

The attorney for one of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd says charges should be dropped against his client because Floyd died from a drug overdose.

Thomas Lane is facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for his role in Floyd’s May 25 arrest that ended in Floyd’s death at a nearby hospital. Earl Gray, Lane’s defense attorney, filed a motion in court on Monday alleging that Floyd contributed to his own death by consuming a lethal amount of fentanyl, according to FOX 9 in Minnesota.

“All he had to do is sit in the police car, like every other defendant who is initially arrested. While attempting to avoid his arrest, all by himself, Mr. Floyd overdosed on Fentanyl,” Gray wrote. “Given his intoxication level, breathing would have been difficult at best. Mr. Floyd’s intentional failure to obey commands, coupled with his overdosing, contributed to his own death.”

Gray says that bodycam footage from Lane, who was the first officer to confront Floyd, shows Floyd with “a white spot on the left side of his tongue” that resembles “2 milligrams of fentanyl, a lethal dose.” – READ MORE

