Attempts to Drive a Wedge Between Trump and the Military Should Rattle All Americans

Waking up to a news cycle trying to convince you that President Trump does not respect members of the military, or dismisses their sacrifice, should not be viewed as just another poorly sourced hit piece. Even though, according to witnesses, that is precisely what The Atlantic story is. It is the intent of the anonymous sources that should rattle you.

While researching Ukraine around the time of Trump’s impeachment, I came across a bit of research that bothered me. The research was from academic and diplomat Michael McFaul. McFaul served as ambassador to Russia under President Barack Obama and was the architect of the Russian “reset.”

In the early 2000s, he studied the so-called color revolutions in the former states of the Soviet Union. McFaul identified the seven elements of successful revolutions in these countries. Reporting from The Atlantic and The New York Times fits into step number seven. Both publications have run stories highlighting racial, gender, and sexual orientation divisions in the military in the past week.

To understand why this matters, we will go through McFaul’s seven steps one by one. We have seen these steps used during the Arab Spring and the Maidan Revolution in Ukraine. They were weaponized and taught overseas by the State Department under Hillary Clinton in a program called Tech Camps. This program taught activists how to build movements using technology.

The groups were then activated around an invigorating event. Clearly, the event being leveraged now is the 2020 election. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --