Attacker At Florida Military Base Was Member Of Saudi Military, ‘Was An Act Of Terrorism,’ Congressman Says (VIDEO)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said on Friday that the individual who opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola was a member of the Saudi military and that the attack “was an act of terrorism.”

The foreign national attacker killed at least three people and injured several others who were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Gaetz responded to the attack by calling for “extreme vetting” of those who are allowed into the United States and who train at U.S. military bases.

We’re learning a Saudi Arabian military member in Pensacola committed these murders. I’m working with the @DeptofDefense, @StateDept, and @DHSgov to ensure there’s extreme vetting for people who come to our country and train on our bases. pic.twitter.com/LUhSE6UAHO — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) December 6, 2019

This was not a murder. This was an act of terrorism. pic.twitter.com/AJfTQOOE68 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) December 6, 2019

“Major news organizations are now reporting the information that we began to learn earlier this morning that it was a Saudi Arabian military official in Pensacola, in our community for training, who committed these murderous acts and this terrible, terrible violence at NAS Pensacola,” Gaetz said. “I think it’s important for us to know a little bit about why Saudi Arabian officials are in our community.”

“Training is a critical part of the mission that we engage in in NAS Pensacola,” Gaetz continued. “One way that we leverage that training is to ensure that our allies around the world are capable and familiar with U.S. systems, that they’re comfortable working with U.S. officers, and that we have an interoperability in our lexicon and in the way we engage in battle.” – READ MORE