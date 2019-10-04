Atlantic City mayor resigns after admitting to stealing $87,000 from youth basketball team

The mayor of Atlantic City, New Jersey has resigned after admitting in federal court on Thursday that he stole $87,000 from a youth basketball team he founded.

The admission puts the mayor on a long line of corrupt leadership in the city, which has been riddled with chronic budget problems.

Frank Gillam Jr. told the judge he stole funds raised from donors in Atlantic City and Philadelphia for the Atlantic City Starz for personal expenses between 2013 and 2018. He was elected mayor in 2017 after serving as a City Councilman.

He was released after posting a $100,000 bond with the court, but New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and other elected officials quickly called for him to resign. Plans were already being made for the City Council president to assume Gillam’s position.

Gillam, 49, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted in his trial, which is set for Jan. 7. Half of the money he stole was recovered from his home when FBI agents raided it in December, and he’s agreed to pay restitution for the fraud. – READ MORE