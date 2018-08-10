Atlanta school drops schoolwide Pledge of Allegiance, asks students to instead recite ‘Wolf Pack Chant’

An Atlanta charter school headed into the new school year by telling students and staff not to recite the Pledge of Allegiance in the morning — but instead the “Wolf Pack Chant.”

Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School announced on Tuesday it will be eliminating the Pledge of Allegiance from its morning agenda to make the institution more inclusive.

“Students will continue to lead the meeting by asking our community to stand to participate in our Wolf Pack Chant together. Students will also be given the opportunity to say the pledge at another point during the school day within their classroom,” the school’s elementary campus president Lara Zelski said in a news release.

Zelski said school officials made the decision to eliminate the morning tradition based on events in the last few years where “more and more” students and staff have chosen not to recite or stand during the pledge.

“There are many emotions around this and we want everyone in our school family to start their day in a positive manner. After all, that is the whole purpose of our morning meeting,” Zelski said.

The “Wolf Pack Chant’ will be a new pledge created by the students and teachers. Zelski said the pledge, most likely named after the school’s wolf mascot, will “focus on students’ civic responsibility to their school family, community, country and our global society.” – READ MORE

During the national anthem at the Putnam County Fair in Tennessee, 10-year-old Avery Price impressed many around him when he stood for the flag.

Price has hereditary spastic paraplegia (HSP) syndrome, which means he often has to use a wheelchair to get around and has difficulty using his legs.

However, none of that mattered when Price heard the anthem playing.

“I usually sit and put my hand on my heart, but last night I decided to stand … because I like to stand for my country,” Price said in an interview with Fox 17. – READ MORE

