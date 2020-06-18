Atlanta Police to Mayor: ‘F*ck You — Cops stop answering some 911 calls after former cop charged with murder

Hours after a fired police officer was charged with felony murder for fatally shooting a man in the back, Atlanta police officers are not responding to calls in three zones, multiple sources within Atlanta Police Department confirm.

The now-fired Atlanta Police officer who faces a felony murder charge for fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks last week kicked the 27-year-old man after he fell to the ground, Fulton County’s district attorney said Wednesday.

DA Paul Howard announced 11 charges against Garrett Rolfe, who five days ago fired three shots at Brooks, two of which hit Brooks in the back and another that hit a car with three people inside.

After Rolfe shot Brooks, he failed to give timely first aid, exclaimed, “I got him,” and kicked Brooks as he struggled for his life, Howard said.

Asked by a reporter about new details revealed by the district attorney, Tomika Miller, Brooks’ widow, began to cry and said, “I was very hurt. … I felt everything that he felt just by hearing what he went through. And it hurt. It hurt really bad.”