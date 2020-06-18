Atlanta Police Officers Not Responding To Calls In Multiple Zones, Comes After D.A. Charged Officer With Murder In Rayshard Brooks Case

Police officers in the Atlanta Police Department are reportedly not responding to calls in multiple zones which comes after the department acknowledged that they were experiencing a higher than usual number of police officers calling out prior to the start of their shifts.

The news comes after Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced felony murder charges against officer Garrett Rolfe on Wednesday for his involvement in the death of Rayshard Brooks, who was driving drunk, resisted arrest, got into a physical altercation with police, took a taser from a police officer, tried to run, and fired a taser in Rolfe’s direction. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that its investigation into the incident was not complete when the charges were announced and that it was not consulted by Howard.

I’ve been listening to Zone 6 Atlanta Police radio traffic for the last hour. There are 15 – 20 minute periods of absolute silence amid reports of officer walkouts. This clip was shared with @CherylPreheim by a police source. It’s from Zone 3. The code 69 is Person With a Gun. pic.twitter.com/hkmbC5VF0Q — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) June 18, 2020

“Atlanta police officers are not responding to calls in three of the department’s six zones,” CNN reported, citing multiple sources within the Atlanta Police Department. “Atlanta police officers each patrol one of six zones covering some 500,000 residents who live in the city limits. They also cover Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.”

Brendan Keefe, Chief Investigator at Atlanta’s WXIA 11Alive, wrote on Twitter: “I’ve been listening to Zone 6 Atlanta Police radio traffic for the last hour. There are 15 – 20 minute periods of absolute silence amid reports of officer walkouts. This clip was shared with by a police source. It’s from Zone 3. The code 69 is Person With a Gun.” – READ MORE

