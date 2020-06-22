Atlanta Police Continuing To Call Out Sick Over D.A.’s Decision To Charge Police Officer

Some police officers in the Atlanta Police Department are reportedly continuing to call out sick in protest of Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard’s decision to file felony murder charges against former officer Garrett Rolfe for shooting Rayshard Brooks after Brooks fired a taser at Rolfe.

Interim Chief Rodney Bryant told The Associated Press that the sick calls that started on Wednesday continued into Thursday, but said that the department had enough officers to cover the void. Bryant told the AP that officers have worked long hours the last three weeks and have been yelled at, spit on, and had objects thrown at them — some of which has been caught on live television.

“Some are angry. Some are fearful. Some are confused on what we do in this space. Some may feel abandoned,” Bryant said. “But we are there to assure them that we will continue to move forward and get through this.”

“At some point, people get tired, I recognize that, and physically exhausted,” Bryant continued. “We will definitely get beyond it, and I’m certain that we will see our sick-outs drop back to normal, average.”

There were widespread reports on Wednesday night that officers were calling out ahead of their shifts and that officers were not responding to calls in multiple zones in the area. – READ MORE

