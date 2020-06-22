Atlanta Police Charity Gives Officers $2 Million, Replace 20 Cruisers To ‘Boost Morale’

The Atlanta Police Foundation is giving every officer in the Atlanta Police Department a $500 check, a roughly $2 million investment to lift the spirits of local law enforcement.

The foundation announced the donation to each individual officer on Thursday, saying that the one-time payment was to thank police officers for working through the coronavirus pandemic and putting in overtime during recent protests and riots, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

“In an effort to stem attrition and boost morale, we issued a $500 bonus to each Atlanta Police Department officer,” the Atlanta Police Foundation said in a Thursday statement.

In addition to the checks, the foundation will also feed officers working 12-hour shifts and replace at least 20 police vehicles that were damaged or destroyed by rioters. Experts working with the charity are creating a police reform proposal to present to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

“The plan will reflect the ideas of a broad array of law enforcement, business, social justice, and community experts. It will identify standards of operational excellence and reflect best practices from successful public safety programs across the nation, including some of our own work in Atlanta,” the foundation said. – READ MORE

