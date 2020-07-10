Atlanta Mayor Who Joined Protests Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has tested positive for COVID-19 despite having no symptoms.

The mayor announced her positive test result Monday evening on Twitter, writing, “COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.” She later added that the symptoms she and her husband experienced were similar to seasonal allergies.

Bottoms later joined the Black Lives Matter marches – wearing a mask – but surrounded by thousands of people, many of whom were not wearing a mask. A photo of the mayor attending a protest – without wearing a mask – from a few weeks ago has been circulating social media.

CBS News, however, left out of its report any mention that Bottoms had attended the protests, as national media outlets continue to downplay the risk of contracting the coronavirus at protests. – READ MORE

