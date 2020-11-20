Atlanta Mayor Says Trump ‘Will Eat His Own Children If He Found It Prudent’

Democratic Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said President Donald Trump would “eat his own children” on a Wednesday appearance with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“He will eat his own children, I’m sure, if he found it prudent. He’s now picking a fight with Brian Kemp… the governor who he was closely allied with,” Lance Bottoms said after Cooper suggested the president will “turn on anybody if the situation warrants it.”

The mayor’s comments come amid a widespread recount in Georgia following Trump’s allegations of voter fraud that have yet to be backed by concrete evidence. A total of 3,000 uncounted ballots were uncovered in the state shortly after the audit began, according to Fox News.

Trump, in a Thursday morning tweet, pushed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp to strengthen his state’s signature verification process.

Thousands of uncounted votes discovered in Georgia counties. When the much more important signature match takes place, the State will flip Republican, and very quickly. Get it done! @BrianKempGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2020

