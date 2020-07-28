Atlanta Mayor Rips Trump: As a Mother ‘I Do Not Trust This President With Their Lives’

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) raised concerns about President Donald Trump’s pandemic response as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the United States.

During a call with reporters on Monday, Bottoms, who was joined by Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez and Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), verbalized her concerns as both a politician and a mother.

“As a mother of four children I do not trust this president with their lives,” Bottoms said.

The Democratic mayor recalled her own family’s experience with the coronavirus, as she insisted they are a “prime example” of the type of situation families could be faced with if children are sent back to schools and the classrooms are “unsafe.” She noted one of her children was asymptomatic with COVID-19.

“As we contemplate sending our children back into school this is what our teachers, our custodians, our bus drivers and so many others in schools will face — children who are asymptomatic who may unintentionally infect those who don’t have the ability ward off this virus,” she said. – READ MORE

