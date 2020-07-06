Atlanta Mayor On Death Of 8-Year-Old Girl: ‘We Are Doing Each Other More Harm Than Any Police Officer On This Force’

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms slammed the local community on Sunday during a press conference about the death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, who was killed on Saturday evening when an armed group of individuals opened fire on a car that she was riding in near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed last month.

“Officers said they responded to a 911 call near University Avenue and I-75/I-85 around 9:50 p.m.,” WSB-TV reported. “The location of the shooting was in a parking lot across the street from the now burned-out Wendy’s, which has been occupied by demonstrators since Brooks’ death at the hands of an Atlanta police officer.”

At a press conference, Bottoms slammed the violent act and noted that locals were inflicting more harm on the community than any police officer ever has.

“Secoriea Turner was shot and killed last night, and it was not by the hands of police officers,” Bottoms said. “It was by the hands of a coward, cowards, who are still out and about in our community. This happened … near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed a few weeks ago.” – READ MORE

