Atlanta man arrested after entering grocery store with 6 guns and cache of ammo while wearing body armor

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Rico Marley after he reportedly entered an Atlanta, Georgia, Publix grocery store wearing body armor and with six guns on his person and carrying a cache of ammunition.

No shots were fired, and no people were injured in the incident.

On Thursday, ABC News reported that a customer spotted an armed Marley entering a public bathroom on Wednesday afternoon.

BREAKING: Rico Marley is expected to make his first appearance in court today around 11 AM. He is facing 11 charges, after carrying at least five guns into Publix at Atlantic Station Wednesday.@FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/GIAQT6xHov — Emilie Ikeda (@EmilieIkedaFOX5) March 25, 2021

The customer notified management, who called authorities to the store to deal with Marley. When they arrived at the store, police arrested Marley as he tried to leave the bathroom.

Authorities charged Marley with reckless conduct, and he is set to undergo a mental health evaluation at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.- READ MORE

