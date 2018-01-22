ATF agent alleges retaliation for exposing Rampant sexual harassment at Justice Department

“I used to think, it’s just the way it is, and you have to go along to get along,” Kincaid said. “Choose your battles.”

But when she was tasked with investigating another female agent’s harassment claims against a supervisor, Kincaid uncovered disturbing allegations. Kincaid spoke to other women who said they were harassed, and even assaulted.

“The agency,” Kincaid said, “it’s just a cross-section of society. Whether it’s happening in Hollywood or Wall Street or Congress, it’s all the same.”

Kincaid said that when she reported the harassment claims and urged management to take action, she was retaliated against in a way that harmed her career advancement. Now, she’s suing the Department of Justice, which oversees ATF, as well as ATF itself. Kincaid said it’s not just about getting retribution for the positions she believes she was passed over for, but it’s also her goal to ignite the #MeToo conversation inside the fortified walls of law enforcement.

One woman told Kincaid that an ATF supervisor shoved his hand up her skirt while they were on official business in Chicago, Illinois. Kincaid said the woman told her that the supervisor “put his hand up her skirt and squeezed her thigh. This was after he had made several passes at her and she had rebuffed those passes.” A few others told Kincaid how that same supervisor would discuss oral sex in front of female ATF employees. The supervisor also allegedly berated and bullied female subordinates, and accusers said he lowered the performance appraisals of women who spoke out against him.

But these women never came forward with formal complaints. They told Kincaid about their uncomfortable experiences when she tracked them down in the course of a separate investigation. As a criminal investigator in the ATF Internal Affairs Division, Kincaid was responsible for conducting sensitive investigations of ATF employees. The initial investigation was spurred by a female special agent’s complaint that the supervisor referred to above had discriminated against her, harassed her and subjected her to a hostile work environment.

There was initial reluctance to talk among the women Kincaid found. One woman told her, “‘Lisa, I’m retiring at the end of the month and I don’t really want to be involved. I’ve had it.'” But Kincaid felt it was her duty to conduct a thorough investigation. “These allegations had been reported to me, and I compelled people to do interviews,” Kincaid explained.

“I made them expose what happened to them,” she added, noting that, by the fourth woman Kincaid interviewed, “we knew there existed a pattern of abusive behavior in that office.”

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Spanning more than a decade, former FBI directors Robert Mueller and his successor and protégé James Comey relied on their inner circles to help cover up a surging and troubling amount of sexual misconduct complaints filed by physically violated and emotionally battered female FBI agents.

There is a culture of corruption in the FBI. Or the FBI is a culture of corruption.

“They (Mueller and Comey) didn’t care as long as they were insulated politically,” one female FBI insider said. “It’s rampant. People wouldn’t believe it. Agents are being sexually assaulted and they are terrified to speak out.”

While similar sexual abuse in Hollywood has garnered the public’s outrage and attention, the systemic abuse fostered by Mueller and Comey is far worse, according to numerous FBI personnel. By ignoring the abuse instead of confronting it, Mueller and Comey ultimately created a culture of enablers and silencers who often worked together to openly sexually abuse and exploit women in the Bureau, then punish the agents who have the guts to balk or walk.

“I lost everything because I stood up to the sexual abuse,” one female FBI agent said. “I stupidly told (female) agents that if we told the truth we could stop it from happening. It was the biggest mistake of my career. There is no place for honesty in the FBI anymore.”

A veteran male agent reluctantly agreed.

“This is the FBI’s playbook from the seventh floor” one male FBI agent said, alluding to the bosses on the seventh floor of the FBI’s D.C. HQ. “Female agents aren’t here to get promoted; they’re here for one thing. And if they complain about it that’s a big mistake.”

While the fickle Beltway politicians and Americans become equally enraged by a handful of sexual assaults by politicians like Sen. Al Franken and John Conyers, those abuses — although important — pale in comparison to the frequency of what happens daily in the FBI, according to interviews with sources.

During Mueller’s and Comey’s tenure as the head of the FBI — from 2001 to 2017 — countless female FBI agents were sexually harassed, sexually assaulted, and almost always marginalized by retaliation when they complained. True Pundit interviewed numerous FBI agents and insiders while researching this troubling story – including direct victims of sexual misconduct – and examined internal complaints obtained through sources as well as public law suits.

A culture of corruption. Sixteen years in the making. A conspicuous conspiracy to sexually harass and cavort.

One high-ranking FBI official estimates there are “several hundred and maybe far more” active sexual harassment and misconduct cases filed by female FBI agents. And those are only the current cases.That doesn’t include the female agents who have remained silent, toiling in their day-to-day FBI responsibilities, fearful of professional retaliation if they speak up, several FBI insiders confirmed.

There are in fact approximately 293 pending cases, based on the statistics maintained by the FBI’s Office of Equal Employment Opportunity Affairs. While not all are related to female discrimination and sexual harassment, many are. It is impossible to determine exactly how many because the DOJ categorizes complaints such in an archaic manner. So far in 2017, there have been approximately 50 new harassment cases filed, which include general harassment and sexual harassment and sexual misconduct.

There are not statistics compiled, however, for sexual harassment cases filed by female agents at the federal EEOC level, in civil court, or through the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility. And then there are the dozens of FBI women who remain silent about the abuse. The want to hold onto their jobs and have witnessed the brutal gauntlet others have had to endure in a lost quest for legal relief.

The FBI’s sexual harassment also costs untold millions in taxpayer dollars to defend and settle complaints, grievances and law suits. One Bureau insider and former accountant for a Fortune 100 financial company said the FBI’s unofficial tally during the last decade for the FBI to fight and settle sexual misconduct and harassment cases could eclipse $150 million.

And that is a conservative figure, the FBI official said.

That’s $150 million. Or more. Or perhaps less. Only the FBI knows and that is the point. This is a serious scandal which requires Congressional intervention to ascertain just how many women who dreamed about becoming a FBI Special Agent or FBI analyst — and worked to make that dream their life – ended up battered, bruised and abandoned by bosses like Comey & Mueller who largely through either malfeasance or nefarious intent helped nurture a system of rampant sexual harassment and sexual abuse. Include McCabe here too. And any attempts to change that culture by the victims – sworn FBI agents, analysts and female support personnel — were met with harsh and often vicious repercussions, unexpected in an agency sworn to protect and defend law and order in America.

The result of such sanctioned abuse has given women FBI agents little recourse: female personnel either put up and shut up or spoke up and risked their careers. In fact, many times speaking up to try and squelch sexual harassment cost many female agents their careers because the male hierarchy at the Bureau have been rewarded for retaliating against sexual abuse whistle blowers, according to FBI sources.

Some women lost their marriages, relationships, homes too as well as their careers, by over-leveraging their debt to pay legal fees to fight the FBI’s corrupt infrastructure. One agent, Suzane J. Doucette who was victim of sexual assault by a superior in the Phoenix field office, pursued the FBI and settled her case. But her husband Bradley, also a decorated FBI agent, turned his FBI-issued glock on himself in their bedroom one morning before work and committed suicide while his wife was in the next room. On-the-job and off-the-job stress. All FBI related, including his wife’s case.

Mueller and Comey enabled this culture and did nothing to alter the corrupted and petty Sanhedrin of enablers and abusers who often operated like a cabal of drunken frat boys instead on Special Agents sworn to protect Americans and the Constitution, according to several insiders who spoke to True Pundit.

The rampant sexual abuse can hardly be a surprise at FBI when factoring in that such abuse ifs almost always prevalent in a workplace culture where there are usually other problems: internal and external investigations of upper management, allegations of widespread graft and corruption, bullying, and clandestine political skulduggery.