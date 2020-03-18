At-Risk Elderly Duo Defy CDC Wuhan Guidelines, Debate in Public Over Which One Will Lose to Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) on Sunday announced he had tested negative for the Wuhan virus. Meanwhile, two elderly Democrats exhibited flu-like symptoms while auditioning to become the candidate who will inevitably lose to President Donald J. Trump in November. (Spoiler: It’s Joe Biden.)

Not surprisingly, the deadly Wuhan virus was discussed early and often during the Democratic primary debate in Washington, D.C. However, very little of interest was said throughout. Perhaps the most surprising development was Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I., Vt.) pledge to support Biden if (when) the former vice president wins the Democratic nomination—which wasn’t very surprising.

The debate was the first to feature only two candidates—former vice president Biden, 77, and socialist insurgent Sanders, 78—both of whom are in the demographic most at risk of dying from the bat plague unleashed by China. Neither appeared to be in perfect health.

Biden coughed conspicuously while attempting to answer the first question of the night and continued coughing intermittently throughout. Sanders also coughed, which happens to be one of the coronavirus (Wuhan) symptoms listed on the Centers for Disease Control website. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --