At New Mexico Rally, Trump Fully Backs Kavanaugh, Rips into New York Times

This country is “blessed by the eternal grace of Almighty God,” said President Donald Trump on Monday night to his supporters in New Mexico at the start of his latest 2020 re-election rally.

“Look at what they’re doing to Justice Brett Kavanaugh … The woman involved [in the controversial allegations] said she didn’t know anything,” added Trump.

“So The New York Times had to put out a major apology ,” he said. “The woman said, ‘I don’t remember that,’” he added. “And still want him to be impeached” and removed from the Supreme Court.

Trump said of Kavanaugh, “He’s a great man … A great talent, a great, brilliant man — Brett Kavanaugh. And I just put out a statement on social media — I called for the resignation of everybody at The New York Times involved in the Kavanaugh smear story. And while you’re at it,” Trump added, “the Russia witch hunt hoax.”

Of The Times, Trump added, “They’ve taken the old Grey Lady and broken her down, destroyed her virtue, and ruined her reputation … and [it] will never return to greatness. The Times is dead. Long live The New York Times … Think of it. They wrote a story about somebody who said, ‘I don’t remember this’ … With all that we have going [on in this country], with Saudi Arabia, with Iran, with China — trade deal — with Russia, North Korea, with all that we have going on, look at the cards that we’ve been dealt. Lucky we won the election in 2016, believe me,” said Trump to applause from supporters. – READ MORE