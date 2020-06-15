At least 7 Minneapolis police officers quit, citing lack of support from city leaders after protests

Several Minneapolis Police Department employees are quitting their law enforcement jobs because of the lack of support following the George Floyd protests. At least seven police officers have quit the MPD in the aftermath of protests, that does not include the four former cops who were involved in Floyd’s death and were fired.

Current and former MPD officers told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that cops were frustrated with the way the police department and city leaders failed to support them. One particular event that bothered cops was Mayor Jacob Frey’s (D) decision to abandon the Third Precinct police station. Rioters were able to ransack the police station and set the building on fire. Cops were forced to retreat.

Minneapolis Deputy Chief Henry Halvorson wrote an email earlier this month that stated some police officers have “simply walked off the job without filing the proper paperwork, creating confusion about who is still working and who isn’t.”

Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder downplayed the cops who resigned. “There’s nothing that leads us to believe that at this point the numbers are so great that it’s going to be problematic,” Elder said. – READ MORE

