At Least 51 Shot, 7 Fatally, Labor Day Weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 51 people were shot, seven fatally, over Labor Day weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

On September 7, 2020, Breitbart News reported that 40 people had been shot, six fatally, Friday into Monday morning of Labor Day weekend in Lightfoot’s Chicago. By 10 p.m. Monday night, the Chicago Sun-Times reported at least 51 shooting victims—44 non-fatal and seven fatal—for the weekend.

ABC 7 reported the total number of Labor Day weekend shooting victims as 54.

Breitbart News reported that an eight-year-old girl was among Chicago’s Labor Day weekend fatalities. She was in a vehicle with her mother and two other adults Monday just before 6 p.m. when someone in the vehicle behind them opened fire, shooting her, a 31-year-old man, and a 30-year-old woman, all in their backs.

The eight-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

ABC 7 reports a 21-year-old man was also shot to death Monday “in Stony Island Park on the South Side” and a 22-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle in Humboldt Park. – READ MORE

