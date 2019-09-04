At Least 41 Shot, 7 Fatally, over Labor Day Weekend in Chicago

At least 41 people were shot, seven fatally, over Labor Day Weekend 2019 in Democrat-controlled Chicago.

On Sunday morning–the halfway point of the weekend–Breitbart News reported 25 individuals had already been wounded and seven killed. Those fatalities included a 15-year-old boy who was killed Sunday morning.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported the weekend’s fatalities began around 12:22 a.m. Saturday, when 42-year-old Willie Coker was shot to death on South Burley Avenue. A total of seven people were killed before Labor Day itself even began.

The Chicago Tribune reports six people were shot between Sunday night and “the first hours of Labor Day.” – READ MORE