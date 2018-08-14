At Least 33 Shot over Weekend in Rahm Emanuel’s Chicago

Breitbart News reported that 20 were shot between Friday and Saturday morning, making that time frame the most violent of the weekend. Yet 12 more individuals were shot during the time period of Saturday morning through Sunday morning.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the total number of shooting victims as “at least 33” for the weekend, noting shooting victims just prior to 5 am Monday.

One of the weekend shooting victims was a 21-year-old male on a bicycle, who was shot three times while riding his bike "in the 11600 block of South Vincennes Avenue" just before 1:30 am. He was struck in the leg, the abdomen, and grazed by a third round.