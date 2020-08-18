At Least 30 Shot, 7 Fatally, over Weekend in Democrat-Controlled Philly

At least 30 people were shot, seven fatally, over the weekend in Democrat-controlled Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

NBC Philadelphia reports there were 25 shootings that left behind more than 30 victims, fatal and non-fatal combined. Twenty-five people were wounded in the shootings while another seven were killed.

The weekend violence included gunfire at a block party around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Breitbart News reported five people were injured in that shooting, and police were already on scene when it occurred, having been tipped off about the block party by social media posts.

6 ABC reported Philadelphia police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw commented on the incident, saying, “There were a lot of people out here. We do believe that someone knows who the shooters were and could possibly help us in identifying and figuring out exactly what happened.” – READ MORE

