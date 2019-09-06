At Least 30 Are Dead in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian — Fatalities Could Be Much Higher

Anguish and frustration swirled through the Bahamas on Thursday as the government raised the death toll from Hurricane Dorian to 30.

Bahamian Health Minister Duane Sands said that number could climb “significantly higher,” just days after the then-Category 5 storm ravaged the archipelago.

The victims were from the Abaco and Grand Bahama islands, those hit hardest by the storm with winds up to 185 mph completely destroying everything in its path.

Residents who returned to a devastated community called “The Mudd,” composed mostly of Haitian immigrants, said no one had come for the at least nine bodies still in the rubble.

“Ain’t nobody come to get them,” Cardot Ked, a 43-year-old carpenter who has lived 25 years in Abaco, said.

"If we could get to the next island, that's the best thing we can do."