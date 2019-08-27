At Least 29 Shot, Six Fatally, over Weekend in Democrat-Controlled Chicago

At least 29 people were shot, six fatally, over the weekend in Democrat-controlled Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that a 34-year-old man was shot and killed in Humboldt Park on Friday. Hours later, 60-year-old Donald Ruben was shot and killed while walking in an alley on South University.

A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed Saturday afternoon while standing on a West Ohio Street sidewalk around 4:40 p.m. and a 27-year-old man was shot and killed two hours later in Garfield Park.

A 17-year-old was shot and killed around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. CBS Chicago identified the deceased male as Dontevon Gates. – READ MORE