At Least 10 Rockets Hit Iraqi Military Base Hosting US Troops

At least 10 rockets were fired at an Iraqi military base hosting U.S. coalition troops in the Anbar province of western Iraq on Wednesday morning, the Associated Press reported.

It was unclear if anyone on the base was injured and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the AP reported. The attack did not cause significant damage to the Ain al-Asad airbase, according to the Iraqi military.

The launch pad used to fire the rockets was found in the al-Baghdadi area of Anbar, according to an Iraqi military official who was not authorized to speak on the incident, the AP reported.

WATCH:

British Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hickey said the forces, including British troops, are stationed in Iraq to fight against the Islamic State, the AP reported.

“Coalition forces are in Iraq to fight Daesh at the invitation of the Iraqi government. These terrorist attacks undermine the fight against Daesh and destabilise Iraq,” Hickey said in a Tweet. Daesh is the Arabic acronym for ISIS.

This was the first attack since the U.S. carried out a strike against militia groups supported by Iran in Syria last week, the AP reported. The airstrike targeted militias conducting rocket attacks on American forces that killed a civilian coalition contractor near an airport.

The attack targeted the same base Iran fired missiles at after a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani. The Iraqi security forces are investigating the attack on the airbase, coalition spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said, according to the AP.