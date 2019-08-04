 

At Least 10 People Reportedly Gunned Down at Active Shooting in Downtown Dayton; ‘Multiple People Shot’

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 2:24 a.m.:

﻿Police scanner traffic has indicated that there may be as many as 7 dead, and police are searching for a second possible shooter that may have left the area in a dark-colored Jeep.

UPDATE @ 2:12 a.m.:

Police and medic scanner traffic indicate that a triage area has been established in the Oregon District, and police are checking the bars in the area for any additional shooting victims.

Medics are reporting critical patients in the area.

Initial reports also indicate that medics are directing “walking wounded” to Grandview and Kettering hospitals.

Police are responding to a report of an active shooter in the area of East 5th Street in the Oregon District in Dayton, Ohio..

Initial reports indicate multiple people shot, and medics are responding to the area.

Reports also indicate that a shooter is down.

This story is breaking and developing.

