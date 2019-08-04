At Least 10 People Reportedly Gunned Down at Active Shooting in Downtown Dayton; ‘Multiple People Shot’

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 2:24 a.m.:

﻿Police scanner traffic has indicated that there may be as many as 7 dead, and police are searching for a second possible shooter that may have left the area in a dark-colored Jeep.

UPDATE @ 2:12 a.m.:

Police and medic scanner traffic indicate that a triage area has been established in the Oregon District, and police are checking the bars in the area for any additional shooting victims.

Medics are reporting critical patients in the area.

Initial reports also indicate that medics are directing “walking wounded” to Grandview and Kettering hospitals.

Police are responding to a report of an active shooter in the area of East 5th Street in the Oregon District in Dayton, Ohio..

Initial reports indicate multiple people shot, and medics are responding to the area.

Reports also indicate that a shooter is down.

This story is breaking and developing.

EMS personnel has confirmed to me that CPR is in progress for at least 3 shooting victims with multiple other people shot in Dayton shooting. We are 30 minutes out from the scene. @YourNewsNet — Derek Myers (@DerekMyers) August 4, 2019

Video from the scene in Dayton Ohio via @MollyR247Now pic.twitter.com/UPf36MrwXZ — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) August 4, 2019

#BREAKING: Even more police presence down by Dublin Pub. Waiting to hear where office scene is. pic.twitter.com/OWpYox1OTQ — Molly Reed (@MollyR247Now) August 4, 2019

#BREAKING: We are on our way to the Oregon District where there’s reports of at least a dozen people shot. Will update on this thread with information. @dayton247now — Molly Reed (@MollyR247Now) August 4, 2019

BREAKING: @alertpage reporting 10 people shot in active shooter situation in Oregon District in Dayton, Ohio. I’m headed to the scene for @YourNewsNet and will update you within an hour when we arrive. pic.twitter.com/gqacrZn8g5 — Derek Myers (@DerekMyers) August 4, 2019

