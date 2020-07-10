At DOJ, Ghislaine Maxwell’s Defense Attorney Investigated the Clinton Foundation With Top FBI Agent Who Commited Suicide

Ghislaine Maxwell’s defense attorney previously worked on the federal task force that investigated the Clinton Foundation during his tenure as a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York — alongside the top FBI agent who killed himself on a night club dance floor a year ago, according to revelations on the Thomas Paine Podcast. Listen above.

Maxwell’s attorney Christian Everdell worked on the same task force as FBI Supervisory Special Agent Salvatore Cincinelli, now deceased. That task force, which investigated complex financial crimes, investigated the Clinton Foundation for money laundering and pay to play and more. No one was ever prosecuted. Listen above.

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --