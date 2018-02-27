Astroturf: Parkland Survivor Emma Gonzalez Now Has More Twitter Followers Than the NRA

The deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL happened on February 14. Today is February 26. And Emma Gonzalez, a survivor who has emerged as one of the breakout gun control activists in the wake of the shooting, has more Twitter followers than the NRA – by a long shot.

At last count, Gonzalez had approximately 971,000 Twitter followers, while the NRA had 586,000 followers.

Gonzalez became a central figure of the teen-led gun reform movement when she gave a speech repeating the phrase “We Call BS,” referring to lawmakers who don’t acknowledge the role guns play in mass shootings.- READ MORE

