Astronomers capture first ever pictures of a planet being born

\It’s not often news should be read while listening to “Also sprach Zarathustra,” but if there is ever a case for it, it may be today. For the first time ever, astronomers have discovered a planet being formed and have shared the awe-inspiring image.

The discovery of the planet’s formation, known as PDS 70b, was made possible thanks to the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile and its planet-finding instrument, known as SPHERE. Two sets of researchers, published in two different papers in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics on Monday, detailed how a planet is formed.

“These discs around young stars are the birthplaces of planets, but so far only a handful of observations have detected hints of baby planets in them,” Miriam Keppler of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy, who led one team, said in a statement. “The problem is that until now, most of these planet candidates could just have been features in the disc.”

SPHERE is widely considered to be one of, if not the most powerful planet-finders available. – READ MORE

