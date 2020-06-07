‘Assume you are infected’: Governor Cuomo says ALL protesters have a ‘civic duty’ to get tested for coronavirus

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said the thousands of people protesting the death of George Floyd have a ‘civic duty’ to be tested for coronavirus and help avoid a spike in new cases as the state slowly restarts its economy.

‘If you were at a protest, go get a test please,’ Cuomo said at a press conference on Thursday. ‘Tell people that you may have been exposed to COVID. If you were at one of those protests, I would, out of an abundance of caution, assume that you were infected.’

There´s widespread concern that people packing in tightly for demonstrations, sometimes without faces coverings, could lead to a huge surge in cases just as the nation’s epicenter emerges from its months-long nightmare.

Cuomo was particularly concerned about daily mass demonstrations in New York City, which is poised to relax some economic restrictions amid an intense effort to tame the outbreak. – READ MORE

