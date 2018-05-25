Associated Press: ‘Hillary Clinton is Not Going Away.’

If Democrats thought Hillary Clinton would quietly fade into the background after her stunning 2016 defeat at the hands of Donald Trump, they were very wrong.

Clinton has also continued to cause headaches for her party. Earlier this year on a trip to India, Clinton said the reason she lost was due to married women voting for Trump because their husbands told them to. She added it was her belief Trump voters “didn’t like black people getting rights” or “women … getting jobs.”

That prompted some Democrats, like Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), to say Clinton couldn’t leave politics “soon enough.”

It seems Heitkamp will be disappointed. “Hillary Clinton is not going away,” the AP wrote Thursday. – READ MORE

